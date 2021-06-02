You can still get a Toronto condo for less than $500,000
Toronto real estate prices have been on a steep incline over the past year, with seemingly even the smallest of units going for astronomical prices. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for aspiring home, buyers because you can still find a Toronto condo for less than $500,000.
Ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, these 10 Toronto condos have all sold within the past few days for under half a million dollars. And although it may seem like it’s only the outer areas of the city where you’d be able to find deals like this, there are, in fact, some downtown units selling for much less than you’d expect.
So, if like many of the aspiring homeowners out there, you’re losing hope about the Toronto real estate market, hopefully this list will give you some condo inspiration to know that it’s possible to buy one for less than $500,000.
1. 710-451 The West Mall
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- Asking price: $3999,900
- Sold price: $460,000
- Sold date: May 28, 2021
2. 1408-331 Kingston Road
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- Asking price: $426,500
- Sold price: $440,500
- Sold date: May 30, 2021
3. 803-68 Abell Street
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- Asking price: $509,000
- Sold price: $491,000
- Sold date: May 31, 2021
4. 301-10 Sunny Glen Way
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- Asking price: $3999,900
- Sold price: $445,000
- Sold date: May 31, 2021
5. 1406-121 Ling Road
- 2 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 900-999 sq ft
- Asking price: $469,000
- Sold price: $476,000
- Sold date: May 31, 2021
6. 630-830 Lawrence Avenue
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Asking price: $419,900
- Sold price: $420,000
- Sold date: May 31, 2021
7. 727-560 Front Street West
- Studio
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Asking price: $530,000
- Sold price: $495,000
- Sold date: May 31, 2021
8. 416-2772 Keele Street
- 1+1 bedroom
- 2 bathrooms
- 700-799 sq ft
- Asking price: $519,900
- Sold price: $490,000
- Sold date: May 29, 2021
9. 2101-370 Dixon Road
- 2+1 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1000-1199 sq ft
- Asking price: $459,999
- Sold price: $480,000
- Sold date: May 27, 2021
10. 504-101 Subway Crescent
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- Asking price: $459,000
- Sold price: $470,000
- Sold date: May 27, 2021