You can still get a Toronto condo for less than $500,000

Toronto real estate prices have been on a steep incline over the past year, with seemingly even the smallest of units going for astronomical prices. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for aspiring home, buyers because you can still find a Toronto condo for less than $500,000.

Ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, these 10 Toronto condos have all sold within the past few days for under half a million dollars. And although it may seem like it’s only the outer areas of the city where you’d be able to find deals like this, there are, in fact, some downtown units selling for much less than you’d expect.

So, if like many of the aspiring homeowners out there, you’re losing hope about the Toronto real estate market, hopefully this list will give you some condo inspiration to know that it’s possible to buy one for less than $500,000.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

Asking price: $3999,900

Sold price: $460,000

Sold date: May 28, 2021

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

Asking price: $426,500

Sold price: $440,500

Sold date: May 30, 2021

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Asking price: $509,000

Sold price: $491,000

Sold date: May 31, 2021

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

Asking price: $3999,900

Sold price: $445,000

Sold date: May 31, 2021

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

900-999 sq ft

Asking price: $469,000

Sold price: $476,000

Sold date: May 31, 2021

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Asking price: $419,900

Sold price: $420,000

Sold date: May 31, 2021

Studio

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Asking price: $530,000

Sold price: $495,000

Sold date: May 31, 2021

1+1 bedroom

2 bathrooms

700-799 sq ft

Asking price: $519,900

Sold price: $490,000

Sold date: May 29, 2021

2+1 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1000-1199 sq ft

Asking price: $459,999

Sold price: $480,000

Sold date: May 27, 2021