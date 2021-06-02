Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

You can still get a Toronto condo for less than $500,000

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jun 2 2021, 9:44 am
You can still get a Toronto condo for less than $500,000
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Toronto real estate prices have been on a steep incline over the past year, with seemingly even the smallest of units going for astronomical prices. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for aspiring home, buyers because you can still find a Toronto condo for less than $500,000.

Ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, these 10 Toronto condos have all sold within the past few days for under half a million dollars. And although it may seem like it’s only the outer areas of the city where you’d be able to find deals like this, there are, in fact, some downtown units selling for much less than you’d expect.

So, if like many of the aspiring homeowners out there, you’re losing hope about the Toronto real estate market, hopefully this list will give you some condo inspiration to know that it’s possible to buy one for less than $500,000.

1. 710-451 The West Mall

toronto condos under $500,000

RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • Asking price: $3999,900
  • Sold price: $460,000
  • Sold date: May 28, 2021

2. 1408-331 Kingston Road

toronto condos under $500,000

Real Estate Homeward

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • Asking price: $426,500
  • Sold price: $440,500
  • Sold date: May 30, 2021

3. 803-68 Abell Street

RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc.

  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • Asking price: $509,000
  • Sold price: $491,000
  • Sold date: May 31, 2021

4. 301-10 Sunny Glen Way

Homelife/Future Realty Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • Asking price: $3999,900
  • Sold price: $445,000
  • Sold date: May 31, 2021

5. 1406-121 Ling Road

toronto condos under $500,000

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • Asking price: $469,000
  • Sold price: $476,000
  • Sold date: May 31, 2021

6. 630-830 Lawrence Avenue

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • Asking price: $419,900
  • Sold price: $420,000
  • Sold date: May 31, 2021

7. 727-560 Front Street West

Landstars 360 Realti Inc.

  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • Asking price: $530,000
  • Sold price: $495,000
  • Sold date: May 31, 2021

8. 416-2772 Keele Street

toronto condos under $500,000

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • Asking price: $519,900
  • Sold price: $490,000
  • Sold date: May 29, 2021

9. 2101-370 Dixon Road

toronto condos under $500,000

Royal LePage Vision Realty

  • 2+1 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1000-1199 sq ft
  • Asking price: $459,999
  • Sold price: $480,000
  • Sold date: May 27, 2021

10. 504-101 Subway Crescent

RE/MAX Edge Realty Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • Asking price: $459,000
  • Sold price: $470,000
  • Sold date: May 27, 2021

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT