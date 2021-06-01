This tiny square Toronto house just sold for $850,000 (PHOTOS)

Buying a piece of the city, even a little one, is going to cost you big time. And in the case of this tiny, square, one-bedroom Toronto house, it’ll cost you $850,000.

The house, located at 341 McRoberts Avenue in the York region was listed on May 20 for $749,900. Just eight days later, it sold for $850,000 — $150,100 over the asking price.

From the outside, the square Toronto house appears quite small, and inside it doesn’t necessarily look much bigger. There’s an open concept kitchen and living room, but just one bedroom.

The house has two full bathrooms, although they both come with a bit of a retro vibe.

The single bedroom in the home has one of the coolest features — a wooden sliding barn door which not only looks interesting but would also help to save space.

The partially finished basement, where one of the two bathrooms is located, also comes with more space that could be used as a second bedroom if needed.

The best part of this house by far is the backyard. It has a tiled patio and nicely manicured lawn, and would certainly make the property feel much roomier.

The listing advertises the neighbourhood as family-friendly, although you probably wouldn’t want to have too big of a family living here.