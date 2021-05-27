This castle-like Toronto mansion has its own indoor hockey rink

Finding a castle to live in in Toronto is a pretty difficult task — there just aren’t that many around — but this Bridle Path mansion that just went up for sale is pretty darn close.

This stunning castle-like home in the exclusive Bridle Path neighborhood has just hit the market with a royally high asking price of $23 million. The home, located at 85 The Bridle Path, is a sprawling 15,000 sq ft with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The castle ambiance starts right outside with a turret-like tower at the front and continues into the entryway, which has a gothic arched door, double-height ceiling, and a stone fireplace.

In true royal style, the kitchen also has a butler’s servery. And you don’t have to worry about stepping onto cold tile in the morning here thanks to a floor heating system.

According to the listing, the third floor of this house is a “recreation floor” with a billiards room and even an indoor hockey rink — an absolute must for any Canadian castle. Unfortunately, there aren’t any photos of the hockey rink available.

Heading down the winding stone staircase, there’s the best kind of castle dungeon anyone could hope for: an expansive wine cellar that can accommodate hundreds of bottles of your favourite vino.

There’s also a wood-panelled library in this house, and it’s outfitted with custom-built bookcases and a gas fireplace, which would make any work from home day feel particularly cozy.

And out in the backyard of this castle-like Toronto mansion is a stunning terrace and pool, rounding out all of the jaw-dropping amenities that this place has.

Whoever ends up owning this regal piece of property will certainly be living very comfortably.