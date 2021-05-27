A Toronto bungalow with zero bedrooms just sold for over $1 million, which isn’t helping to brighten the outlook of Toronto house hunters struggling to afford even one- or two-bedroom homes.

The house, located at 314 Ryding Avenue in The Junction, hit the market on May 19 with an asking price of $799,000. It sold just three days later for a whopping $1,004,000, despite not having any real bedrooms.

The bungalow really embraces an open-concept design in that it has no closed off rooms except for the bathrooms. It does, however, have a finished basement with one of the home’s two bathrooms, and can be used as a large bedroom space with the caveat that it does have small basement windows.

The rest of the home is bright and newly renovated, and features a large kitchen with a gas range stove. The best part of the house, though, may be the backyard, with a sizeable deck and grassy space. There’s also a double-car garage with a workshop, which gives the buyer a bit more space to work with.

The listing for the bungalow advertised the home as having potential for an addition, or to be torn down for an entirely new build. And assuming the buyer of the no-bedroom Toronto bungalow would eventually like a real bedroom (or even multiple bedrooms) with actual windows, they may want to opt for one of the two.