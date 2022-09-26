EventsArtsChristmasConcerts

Barenaked Ladies are coming home for the holidays to Toronto

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 26 2022, 6:05 pm
Barenaked Ladies are coming home for the holidays to Toronto
Barenaked Ladies (@christiegoodwin/Instagram)
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why.

Barenaked Ladies (BNL) are coming to town!

The multi-platinum Canadian rock band has announced a Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour, and it’s wrapping up in Toronto on Thursday, December 22!

Tickets for the seasonal shindig go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am. Barenaked Bytes members will have first access to presale tickets and VIP packages on Tuesday, September 27 at 10 am.

Fans can enjoy all of the favourites from the BNL’s Barenaked for the Holidays album, as well as a few other chestnuts and surprises, at the Massey Hall.

“We’re bringing Barenaked Holiday Cheer to your hometown,” said BNL’s Ed Robertson in a release. “It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters, so let’s have some fun!”

The legendary Canadian quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide during its 33-year career, with smash hits including “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.”

Barenaked Ladies

Barenaked Ladies (Original Photo by Matt Barnes/Submitted)

BNL has won eight Juno Awards, garnered two Grammy nominations, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018. The group has had its own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour, has hosted a cruise, and even participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield.

With holiday sing-along classics and BNL’s acclaimed live performance and camaraderie, Hometown Holidays promises to be a festive event for the whole family to remember for years to come.

Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies

When: December 22, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Massey Hall – 178 Victoria Street, Toronto
Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am.

