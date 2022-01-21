Toronto's clean up continues after Monday's snow storm

Four days after a major snowfall brought the city to a stand-still, the City of Toronto is still completing clean-up operations.

While the plowing and salting portion of the clean-up was officially completed on Thursday, there’s still a lot of work to do to clean up the city.

The City has officially begun the snow removal portion of clean-up. This means that snow is actually being removed from city streets. This entails sending “front-end loaders” and dump trucks out to remove the snow and deliver it to one of the City’s five snow storage sites.

Snow removal has already been completed on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, both of which were closed on Monday to remove trapped drivers and their vehicles. Snow removal also began in priority areas like North York, St. Clair Avenue, downtown and Bloor Street. Transit shelters and school zones will be prioritized, according to the City.

According to the City, the snow removal effort will continue 24/7 until completed. Where snow removal is planned, workers will put up signage before the work begins.

For those whose commute is blocked by snowy and icy sidewalks, beginning on Thursday, 311 will accept requests for clearing. If you, or someone you know, had their sidewalk missed during plowing, submit a request here.

The City of Toronto said that Monday’s storm dropped 55 cm of snow on the city in 16 hours. The major snowstorm condition declaration made earlier this week has been extended until clearing and removal operations are completed.

When a major snowstorm condition is declared, parking on snow routes is prohibited for 72 hours. Most of Toronto’s snow routes are downtown and clearly marked by signage. The fine for parking in a designated snow route during a major snowstorm condition is $200.