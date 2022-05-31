A two-day cider festival is coming to Toronto's waterfront this summer

After a two-year hiatus, the Toronto Cider Festival is finally making a comeback this summer.

Mark your calendars, Cider lovers, because the two-day event is coming to Toronto’s waterfront at Inukshuk Park on August 26 and August 27.

The festival celebrates local cideries and offers over 100 ciders from 30 different vendors across Canada.

Guests can expect delicious food pairings, Red Bull 3Style Winner DJ D-Smooth and a ton of games and contests.

Those with tickets for the Lonetree VIP experience can get an exclusive hour to meet and greet with cider makers and 10 drink tokens.

Tickets are on sale for $60, and VIPs start at $90.

Toronto Cider Festival

When: August 26 and 27

Where: Toronto Inukshuk Park – 789 Lakeshore Boulevard West