Toronto’s Downsview Park will see the return of its biggest food fest yet, bringing the best food trucks, craft beers and live entertainment for three days this summer.

Foodalicious is coming back this summer to Downsview Park from June 10 to 12. This year, they’ve partnered with Street Eats Market to offer the best of Toronto’s food scene including Casalingo Burger, Ontario Corn Roasters, Universal Caribbean Fusion, Shawarma Gate, Tasto, Mustache Burger, Road Grillers, EsauParrilla BBQ, Hiellito Bits, Pancho’s Bakery and Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream.

In addition to the delicious food, Foodalicious has fun rides and games for all ages at an extra cost.

The festival will also host a craft beer village, mixology classes and a live entertainment stage with a handful of musical acts.

Foodalicious kicks off on June 10 from 5 pm to 11 pm, June 11 from 11 am to 10 pm and June 12 from 12 pm to 7 pm. Tickets start at $15 for advanced GA and $20 at the door. Kids under 12 and parking are free.

Foodalicious

When: June 10 from 5 pm to 11 pm, June 11 from 11 am to 10 pm and June 12 from 12 pm to 7 pm

Where: Downsview Park – 35 Carl Hall Road