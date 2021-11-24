Toronto's official Christmas tree will be lit this weekend

Toronto’s massive 58-foot Christmas tree will light up Nathan Phillips Square this Saturday, marking the official start of the City’s holiday season.

The lighting ceremony will begin at 3 pm on Saturday and run until 11 pm. There won’t be any fireworks or a stage concert at this year’s event due to COVID-19. That doesn’t mean there won’t be entertainment, though! Get ready for skating and acrobatic performances, a lantern installation, Bollywood dances and more at this year’s tree lighting ceremony.

Not ready to brave the cold and the crowds? No problem. Watch the tree lighting here from the comfort of your home.

If you can’t make it to Nathan Phillips Square this weekend but want to take in the lights, have no fear. The Square will be decked out for the holiday season for over a month, until January 2.

“Cavalcade of Lights is a 55-year Toronto tradition that brings families together to celebrate the start of the holiday season. This year’s Cavalcade of Lights will be a month-long celebration of lights that people are welcome to come to see in Nathan Phillips Square starting Saturday and at any point during the holiday season,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, the Cavalcade of Lights might be just what you need!