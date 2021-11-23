Light installations, tunnels, glowing ice sculptures coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Holiday season is here and the City of Toronto just announced that a stunning festival of lights is coming to town this month.

The glimmering Cavalcade of Lights will be held at Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall area from Saturday, November 27 to January 2. From 5 pm to 11 pm each day, the area will be lit up with light installations “inspired by cultural festivals around the world.”

The City said that there will be a glittering tree, light beam shows, and and a tunnel made of thousands of energy-efficient bulbs for you to explore.

There will also be skating events and glowing ice sculptures in an enchanted forest.

Of note, the City says skating and ice sculptures will be weather dependent.

While the Cavalcade of Lights is an annual event known for its massive fireworks show, there will be no fireworks display this year.

Here are the events you can look forward to on November 27 from 3 pm to 11 pm:

Klezmer-inspired musical performances by Beyond the Pale

Aerial and hand balancing performances by Duo Erick and Christa

Chinese lion dancing by Northern Legs Southern Fists

Fire performances by Zola Molotov Opens in new window with Circus Drummer and Dancing Glow Guy

PassioN’strings flamenco performances with Carmen Romero Company and Jonathan Garabedian (violin)

Songs of the season by Tower Brass. Funded by The Recording Industries Music

Performance Trust Fund with Local 149 Musicians Union and the City of Toronto.

Bollywood dancing by Kanushree Jain

DJ Dre Ngozi

Live ice sculpture carving

Luminous Garden lantern display by Muse Arts – pick up a free lantern-making kit while stock lasts or learn how to make your own lantern at home

In the rink:

Contemporary ice-skating performances by Montreal-based Le Patin Libre

National ice-skating champions and world bronze medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Performances by Toronto’s Trinity Synchronized skating team

When: From November 27 to January 2

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto