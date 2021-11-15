Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Toronto (MAP)

With Thanksgiving and Halloween well out of the way, it’s time to start decorating for the holiday season! We at Daily Hive are here to help you find the best holiday displays in and around Toronto.
You can add any homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays to help people around the region get into the holiday spirit.
We have also put together a list of the best holiday events around the city.
Events list
Canada’s Wonderland’s Winterfest
When: November 13 until December 31
Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughn
Tickets: On sale here.
Distillery Winter Village
When: November 18 to December 31
Where: 55 Mill Street, Toronto
Tickets: Tickets are required on select dates. They can be purchased here.
The Thirsty Elf
When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm
Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York
Snow Magic
When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday
Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Tickets: $45 to $65, on sale October 15
Christmas at the Castle & Holiday Light Tour
When: November 25 to December 30
Where: Casa Loma – 1 Austin Terrace
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased for Christmas at the Castle here. Tickets for the Holiday Light Tour are here.
Holiday Street Market
When: Select dates from December 3 to 24
Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough
Tickets: Available online starting November 15 | $20 for adults, $15 for youth
Winter Festival of Lights
When: November 13 to February 21
Where: Niagara Falls waterfront
Tickets: Free!