Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Toronto (MAP)

With Thanksgiving and Halloween well out of the way, it’s time to start decorating for the holiday season! We at Daily Hive are here to help you find the best holiday displays in and around Toronto.

You can add any homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays to help people around the region get into the holiday spirit.

We have also put together a list of the best holiday events around the city.

Events list

When: November 13 until December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughn

Tickets: On sale here.

When: November 18 to December 31

Where: 55 Mill Street, Toronto

Tickets: Tickets are required on select dates. They can be purchased here.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Tickets: $45 to $65, on sale October 15

When: November 25 to December 30

Where: Casa Loma – 1 Austin Terrace

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased for Christmas at the Castle here. Tickets for the Holiday Light Tour are here.

When: Select dates from December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

Tickets: Available online starting November 15 | $20 for adults, $15 for youth

When: November 13 to February 21

Where: Niagara Falls waterfront

Tickets: Free!