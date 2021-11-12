There's a Mistletoe Market near Toronto where you can pick your own tree

There’s a Christmas festival near Toronto this winter, complete with the Mistletoe Market and pick-your-own Christmas trees!

Pingle’s Farm Market is well-known for its fall Harvest Festival, and now it’s back with a holiday festival that will melt even the coldest hearts. It’s just an hour east of the city!

The festival will run on Saturdays and Sundays from November 27 to December 19. The event and market will open at 9:30 am and close at 6 pm. Last entry for the day is at 3:30 pm.

There’s a coffee shack before you even enter the grounds, so you can warm up with hot chocolate or coffee on your way in. Don’t fill up too much, there are sweet treats to be enjoyed once inside the festival!

So what does this year’s festival have on offer? A little something for everyone! Head to a book reading by Mrs. Claus every hour, or hop on the winter wagon ride around the farm. There are bonfire pits, live music, and a crafting station!

They even have “off duty reindeer,” which are actually goats, llamas, and a mini donkey! Of course, the one and only Santa will be there for physically distanced photos.

If that’s not enough, you can also pick your own Christmas tree and finish up your holiday shopping at the Mistletoe Market.

The Misletoe Market will feature artisanal gifts including soy candles, local treats, Christmas decorations, hand-knitted hats and mittens, and more.

Tickets can sell out quickly for the events, so Pingle’s suggests you book them in advance. This year they are offering a variety of ticket levels. General admission is $15, which grants access to the festival. There’s also a date night package. It costs $95 and includes two tickets, two meal combo tickets, two regular hot chocolates, a funnel cake and two bags of roasted nuts to take home. In addition, there is a foodie ticket for $31 that covers admission, one meal, and a hot chocolate.

If you have a dog you want to bring, it’ll cost $10, and that covers the cost of getting your pup’s picture taken with Santa.

Make sure to bring your vaccine certificate and government-issued photo ID as parts of the festival are indoors. They will be checking these items at the entrance and turning away those who don’t have them.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 27 to December 19

Where: 1805 Taunton Road, Hampton, Ontario