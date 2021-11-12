You can go skating on a trail through the forest in Ontario this winter
Toronto is home to many outdoor rinks, but none are quite as gorgeous as this open-air tree-lined skating trail.
Just over two hours outside of the city, Arrowhead Provincial Park turns into a winter wonderland each year with a 1.3 km ice trail through the forest.
The park is a popular attraction in the winter so it’s always best to book your permit in advance!
It’s not just skating, Arrowhead Provincial Park boasts a whole host of winter activities including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. You can even go winter camping if you’re brave enough!
They also do Fire & Ice nights on the skating trail where they light hundreds of tiki torches along the route. These are select nights, usually Friday and Saturday, once the ice is thick enough for skating. Fire & Ice nights are very popular so try to book ahead to guarantee a slot.
