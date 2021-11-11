Millions of LED lights will illuminate the city of Niagara this Saturday, November 13, to kick off the OPG Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights.

The annual event is Canada’s biggest free outdoor lights festival, and it has something for everyone! With more than 3 million LED lights and over 75 larger-than-life displays, it’s not something you want to miss. This year, the event will illuminate Niagara Falls for 101 nights.

The Festival of Lights features three different walking routes this year, so you can switch it up depending on the night’s vibe. You can check out the festival map here.

The Family Fun route is targeted towards families with young children and features a 3 km stroller-friendly walking trail. There’s also a route for the romantics who can opt for the Date Night route under the stars. It will take couples along a 3 km route with massive displays and a view of the Horseshoe Falls. Finally, the Nature Lovers route will take festival-goers along a historical architecture tour with huge animal displays.

New to the festival this year is live entertainment! For those who opt to walk the family-oriented route, stop by the Hilton Fallsview for live music on Fridays, Saturdays and daily during the holidays.

The live entertainment will run from 6 pm to 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays until December 17. From December 17 to January 1, live entertainment will take place every day except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Live shows will return nightly on Fridays and Saturdays until the Family Day long weekend.

If you plan to visit on November 25 or 26, you’ll be able to catch sight of the Coca-Cola Holiday Truck tour as it makes its way across the country.

There’s also a chance to meet Santa at the festival! Santa will be at Queen Victoria Place on December 4, 11, 18, 19 and 20.