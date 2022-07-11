Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jul 11 2022, 4:34 pm
Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
b4 - 31 Clearview Heights/Harvey Kalles Real Estate

With Toronto now officially the most expensive city in Canada, finding an affordable place to live has only gotten harder.

In fact, rental rates in the GTA recently experienced their largest monthly increase in more than three years.

According to data from Bullpen Research & Consulting and Rentals.ca, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Toronto is now $2,133 per month, while the average two-bedroom unit costs more than $3,000 per month.

But, if you’re willing to make a few roommate or location-based sacrifices, you can still find an affordable apartment in the city. Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.

408 – 45 Carlton Street | $1,100

Right at Home Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom (shared)
  • 1,200 – 1,399 square feet
  • No parking

Steps from College Station, this unit offers a private bedroom, but the common areas and bathroom are shared with two male tenants. Building amenities include a sauna, gym, and indoor pool.

817 – 2550 Lawrence Avenue East | $1,400

Royal LePage Connect Realty

  • One bedroom (primary)
  • One bathroom
  • 0 – 499 square feet
  • No parking

The primary bedroom, and ensuite, are for rent in this two-plus-one bedroom, two-bathroom unit. The kitchen and living room are shared. Utilities and WiFi are included in the rent, and there’s ensuite laundry.

b4 – 31 Clearview Heights | $1,500

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0 – 499 square feet
  • Parking available

This newly renovated North York studio has a modern kitchen and is located near shopping, transit, and other amenities. Parking is available for $50 per month and laundry is on-site.

717 – 210 Victoria Street | $1,800

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0 – 499 square feet
  • No parking

Situated in the Pantages Tower and Hotel, this studio is located steps from the Eaton Centre and Yonge-Dundas Square. There’s ensuite laundry and all utilities are included in the rent.

107 – 21 Olive Avenue | $1,800

Century 21 Atria Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0 – 499 square feet
  • No parking

Located on the first floor of a townhouse, this North York unit has a private patio, ensuite laundry, and a storage locker. Tenants will have access to all amenities in the Mona Lisa Tower, including a putting green, pools, and a rooftop terrace.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.