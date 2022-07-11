Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
With Toronto now officially the most expensive city in Canada, finding an affordable place to live has only gotten harder.
In fact, rental rates in the GTA recently experienced their largest monthly increase in more than three years.
According to data from Bullpen Research & Consulting and Rentals.ca, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Toronto is now $2,133 per month, while the average two-bedroom unit costs more than $3,000 per month.
But, if you’re willing to make a few roommate or location-based sacrifices, you can still find an affordable apartment in the city. Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.
408 – 45 Carlton Street | $1,100
- One bedroom
- One bathroom (shared)
- 1,200 – 1,399 square feet
- No parking
Steps from College Station, this unit offers a private bedroom, but the common areas and bathroom are shared with two male tenants. Building amenities include a sauna, gym, and indoor pool.
817 – 2550 Lawrence Avenue East | $1,400
- One bedroom (primary)
- One bathroom
- 0 – 499 square feet
- No parking
The primary bedroom, and ensuite, are for rent in this two-plus-one bedroom, two-bathroom unit. The kitchen and living room are shared. Utilities and WiFi are included in the rent, and there’s ensuite laundry.
- You might also like:
- Average GTA condo rents increased $100 in June: Strata
- Average Toronto rents up 20% year-over-year in May
- This South Riverdale home sold for $451,000 over asking in three days (PHOTOS)
b4 – 31 Clearview Heights | $1,500
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0 – 499 square feet
- Parking available
This newly renovated North York studio has a modern kitchen and is located near shopping, transit, and other amenities. Parking is available for $50 per month and laundry is on-site.
717 – 210 Victoria Street | $1,800
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0 – 499 square feet
- No parking
Situated in the Pantages Tower and Hotel, this studio is located steps from the Eaton Centre and Yonge-Dundas Square. There’s ensuite laundry and all utilities are included in the rent.
107 – 21 Olive Avenue | $1,800
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0 – 499 square feet
- No parking
Located on the first floor of a townhouse, this North York unit has a private patio, ensuite laundry, and a storage locker. Tenants will have access to all amenities in the Mona Lisa Tower, including a putting green, pools, and a rooftop terrace.