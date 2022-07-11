Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

With Toronto now officially the most expensive city in Canada, finding an affordable place to live has only gotten harder.

In fact, rental rates in the GTA recently experienced their largest monthly increase in more than three years.

According to data from Bullpen Research & Consulting and Rentals.ca, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Toronto is now $2,133 per month, while the average two-bedroom unit costs more than $3,000 per month.

But, if you’re willing to make a few roommate or location-based sacrifices, you can still find an affordable apartment in the city. Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.

One bedroom

One bathroom (shared)

1,200 – 1,399 square feet

No parking

Steps from College Station, this unit offers a private bedroom, but the common areas and bathroom are shared with two male tenants. Building amenities include a sauna, gym, and indoor pool.

One bedroom (primary)

One bathroom

0 – 499 square feet

No parking

The primary bedroom, and ensuite, are for rent in this two-plus-one bedroom, two-bathroom unit. The kitchen and living room are shared. Utilities and WiFi are included in the rent, and there’s ensuite laundry.

Studio

One bathroom

0 – 499 square feet

Parking available

This newly renovated North York studio has a modern kitchen and is located near shopping, transit, and other amenities. Parking is available for $50 per month and laundry is on-site.

Studio

One bathroom

0 – 499 square feet

No parking

Situated in the Pantages Tower and Hotel, this studio is located steps from the Eaton Centre and Yonge-Dundas Square. There’s ensuite laundry and all utilities are included in the rent.

Studio

One bathroom

0 – 499 square feet

No parking

Located on the first floor of a townhouse, this North York unit has a private patio, ensuite laundry, and a storage locker. Tenants will have access to all amenities in the Mona Lisa Tower, including a putting green, pools, and a rooftop terrace.