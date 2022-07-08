This South Riverdale home sold for $451,000 over asking in three days (PHOTOS)

Home sales may be down 41% from a year ago, but it seems bidding wars are yet to become a thing of the past in Toronto.

Earlier this week, a home in the city’s South Riverdale neighbourhood sold for $451,000 over asking after just three days on the market.

Originally listed for $1,299,000 on July 2, 192 Boulton Avenue was sold on July 5 for $1,750,000. It’s not hard to see why the west-facing semi was so sought after, though.

Sun-drenched and spacious, the home features expansive floor to ceiling windows on all three levels. White Oak hardwood floors can be found throughout, too.

At eight by ten feet, the kitchen isn’t the largest area of the home, but does have enough space for a small table and chairs. It also has stainless steel appliances and large windows.

There’s a separate dining area that can accommodate additional guests or larger families.

Soaring ceilings and a wood burning fireplace make for a stylish yet cozy living room. Wall to wall glass opens onto a backyard oasis that includes two patios and a sizeable yard.

The luxurious second floor primary suite has a spacious walk-in closet and a three piece ensuite.

There are two other bedrooms — one has a skylight, and the other walks out onto a bright third floor deck. There are two additional bathrooms throughout the home as well.

The basement is finished and has a separate entrance. A private driveway and attached garage provide parking for two cars.

192 Boulton Avenue has been in high demand for some time. When it was last on the market in 2014, it took just a week to sell for $875,000—or, $80,000 over asking.

Check out the full listing for 192 Boulton Avenue here.