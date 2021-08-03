Real EstateUrbanized

Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
Aug 3 2021, 2:11 pm
Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Rent prices in Toronto may be climbing back up across the city, but if you take a look at some of the cheapest rentals on the market right now, you can still find amazing deals.

With the average cost of a Toronto one-bedroom now running just over $1,700, the five apartments listed below — all studios or one-bedrooms — are priced well below that, coming in at $1,200 or less per month.

And although with cheap rentals, you may have to make some sacrifices comfort-wise (usually by taking a basement apartment or a unit in an older building), if your main goal is to save a few bucks, then these listings are good ones to have on your radar.

Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are the five cheapest rentals available right now in Toronto.

5 Glebe Road – $1,100

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • Basement studio
  • One bathroom
  • 700 sq ft
  • One-parking
  • Near Yonge and Eglinton, shared garden terrace, private entrance

62 Glencrest Boulevard – $1,100

toronto cheapest rentals

RE/MAX West Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 700 sq ft
  • One-parking
  • Comes with outdoor space and storage area inside a newly built laneway house

941 St Clair Avenue West – $1,125

toronto cheapest rentals

RE/MAX West Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Near St. Clair and Oakwood, recently painted

 

108 Admiral Road – $1,200

Kids Future Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Private entrance, on-site laundry

685 Greenwood Avenue – $1,200

toronto cheapest rentals

Right At Home Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Basement apartment, close to The Danforth

