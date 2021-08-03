Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now
Aug 3 2021, 2:11 pm
Rent prices in Toronto may be climbing back up across the city, but if you take a look at some of the cheapest rentals on the market right now, you can still find amazing deals.
With the average cost of a Toronto one-bedroom now running just over $1,700, the five apartments listed below — all studios or one-bedrooms — are priced well below that, coming in at $1,200 or less per month.
And although with cheap rentals, you may have to make some sacrifices comfort-wise (usually by taking a basement apartment or a unit in an older building), if your main goal is to save a few bucks, then these listings are good ones to have on your radar.
Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are the five cheapest rentals available right now in Toronto.
5 Glebe Road – $1,100
- Basement studio
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- One-parking
- Near Yonge and Eglinton, shared garden terrace, private entrance
62 Glencrest Boulevard – $1,100
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- One-parking
- Comes with outdoor space and storage area inside a newly built laneway house
941 St Clair Avenue West – $1,125
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Near St. Clair and Oakwood, recently painted
108 Admiral Road – $1,200
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Private entrance, on-site laundry
685 Greenwood Avenue – $1,200
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Basement apartment, close to The Danforth