Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now

Rent prices in Toronto may be climbing back up across the city, but if you take a look at some of the cheapest rentals on the market right now, you can still find amazing deals.

With the average cost of a Toronto one-bedroom now running just over $1,700, the five apartments listed below — all studios or one-bedrooms — are priced well below that, coming in at $1,200 or less per month.

And although with cheap rentals, you may have to make some sacrifices comfort-wise (usually by taking a basement apartment or a unit in an older building), if your main goal is to save a few bucks, then these listings are good ones to have on your radar.

Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are the five cheapest rentals available right now in Toronto.

Basement studio

One bathroom

700 sq ft

One-parking

Near Yonge and Eglinton, shared garden terrace, private entrance

Studio

One bathroom

700 sq ft

One-parking

Comes with outdoor space and storage area inside a newly built laneway house

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Near St. Clair and Oakwood, recently painted

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Private entrance, on-site laundry