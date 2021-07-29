Downtown Mississauga is getting a stunning 32-storey condo tower

Downtown Mississauga is gaining a brand new condo tower that will add hundreds of residential units to the city.

Alba, a 32-storey project from Edenshaw Developments, is currently underway at 1 Fairview Road East, near Hurontario Street. Once complete, the tower will have 418 condo units, all one-bedrooms or one-bedroom-plus-dens.

Renderings show that the soaring condo tower will stand out from its surrounding Mississauga landscape and will offer views of the Toronto skyline to the east.

Edenshaw just opened up sales in the building. Buyers will have access to a slew of high-end amenities that span more than 20,000 square feet.

There will be a 24/7 concierge, a co-working and business centre, a children’s playroom and outdoor play area, a pet spa, an outdoor dog run, a maker studio, a terrace with barbecues, a party room, a gym with a social lounge, and a games room. Even the laundry room is set to have its own lounge in it.

The building will also use a geothermal heating and cooling system, which allows it to have a smaller environmental impact and save residents money.

Alba is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025, but anyone already interested in purchasing a unit there can register on the building’s website.