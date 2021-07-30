Chic new 47-storey condo tower coming to Adelaide West (RENDERINGS)

Toronto’s Adelaide Street West will soon be home to a brand new 47-storey luxury condo tower.

Located at the southeast corner of the John Street intersection, the new 438-unit tower is being built by developer Lanterra Developments in collaboration with public relations magnate Natasha Koifman.

The entire development, called Natasha The Residences, is named after Koifman and will be inspired by her “chic, sophisticated, and iconic all-black-everything style.”

“Our Lanterra Developments team saw an opportunity to create an iconic building that would capture the style and energy of Toronto’s Cultural District while meeting deep-rooted desires in the community to live life to its fullest and enjoy everything the city has to offer,” said Mark Mandelbaum, Chairman of Lanterra Developments.

“Natasha Koifman became a clear inspiration for this theme through her chic style, adventurous city living, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The southern exterior of the soaring building “will have soft curves reflective of a feminine silhouette,” a press release reads, while the north side will have a “sleek masculine look.” The existing five-story building on the property will now be incorporated into the design as a podium base.

The interiors will also harness the idea of contrast by using black and white tones all over, with neon art from some of Koifman’s favourite artists hung on the walls.

The luxury building is intended to be a live-work-play space for its residents, so it goes above and beyond when it comes to amenities.

There will be a fitness centre with individual workout pods and virtual instructors, a media content studio, a spa with an infrared sauna, an outdoor pizza kitchen and Korean BBQ tables, co-working spaces, a concert piano room, a children’s play area, and a luxury pet spa.

Although it’s not yet complete, sales are expected to begin later this summer, with units starting in the $500,000 range.