Here's the 18-tower development set to replace Toronto's Centerpoint Mall

Toronto’s Centerpoint Mall may soon be no more as the shopping centre’s owner looks to replace it with a gargantuan 18-tower development.

Morguard Corporation filed plans with the City of Toronto calling for the demolition of the 55-year-old North York mall and the construction of nearly 40 new buildings totalling over 7 million square feet. Eighteen of the buildings would be high-rise towers, while four would be mid-rise builds, and the remainder would consist of 16 low-rise blocks.

The towers will soar sky-high, reaching between 22 and 50 storeys in height. The mid-rise buildings will top out at 12 storeys, and the low-rise blocks will reach just four storeys. Altogether, they’ll house a grand total of 8,325 residential units along with 29,514 square metres of non-residential space to be used for retail and offices.

The plans also call for a central public park. Renderings show that the park will be set back from both Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street, bordered by three new public roads that would be constructed as part of the development.

According to City filings, the park will support both active and passive activity and will be programmed by the City of Toronto. Renderings reveal a series of geometric green spaces connected by a network of paved paths planned for the space.

A number of privately-owned publicly accessible spaces would also be featured throughout the development, though no renderings of these are available as of yet.

Morguard Corporation’s design plans will need to receive approval from Toronto City Council before going ahead with any construction plans — a process that can take many, many months. But it won’t be the first time the City is considering the redevelopment potential of the Centerpoint Mall property. Back in 2019, the property was identified by City Planning as a potential location for a mixed-use neighbourhood.