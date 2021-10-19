A Japanese restaurant in Toronto won major awards for its interior design

One of Toronto’s most exquisite Japanese restaurants has come out on top with major wins at The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards this year.

Minami Toronto launched during the pandemic and recently opened its doors to indoor diners, but that short time was more than enough to recognize its beautiful architecture and interior design.

The restaurant was awarded the 2021 winner for the Americas in the “Regional Restaurant” category and “multiples.”

“The location on King West in the heart of Entertainment District was a strategically chosen one. Both the menu and interior are meant to showcase the spirit of theatrics as an homage to the important cultural and architectural significance of this area,” said Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

Aburi, in collaboration with DesignAgency, turned the 4,600-square-foot space into “a warm, vibrant destination spot” that helps capture the true essence of its contemporary Japanese cuisine and cocktail program.

Minami is at 225 King St West, and if you haven’t already paid the restaurant a visit, now you have the perfect excuse.