This Mexican restaurant in Toronto has $1 tacos two days a week

Snagging a delicious deal always leaves you feeling happy and warm inside, especially when you’re full of $1 tacos. This Mexican restaurant in Toronto has the best deals for Taco Tuesdays, and Wednesdays too.

El sazón de la Tia Flor recently opened its second location at 1698 Eglinton Avenue West back in September and continues to gain popularity thanks to its delicious Mexican cuisine.

With an array of choices from Enmoladas to Tortas and more, you can never go wrong with a delicious taco, especially on Taco Tuesdays.

Customers can get their hands on $1 tacos every Tuesday and Wednesday at both their locations. Choices include carnitas, birria, cochinita pibil, suadero, bistec, pastor and more.

At its 1549 O’Connor Drive location, the deal is available both days from 12 pm to 7 pm. As for its Eglinton location, customers can only jump on the deal from 7 pm to 9 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

El sazón de la Tía Flor

Address: 1549 O’Connor Drive and 1698 Eglinton Avenue West