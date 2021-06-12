You can check Toronto's beach water quality before your next swim

Toronto has some of the best beaches in the world, which is verified by the Blue Flag Program, according to the City of Toronto.

And while cooling off in the lake is a great way to spend a hot summer day, pollution and bacteria can make the water a little less desirable.

To ensure that the public is never at risk, Toronto Public Health (TPH) tests the water quality at the supervised beaches in the city from June to Labour Day.

During this time, the city tests for E.coli bacteria and when E.coli levels are high, TPH posts warning signs against swimming.

The beaches generally tested are:

Marie Curtis Park East Beach

Sunnyside Beach

Hanlan’s Point Beach

Gibraltar Point Beach

Centre Island Beach

Ward’s Island Beach

Cherry Beach

Woodbine Beaches

Kew – Balmy Beach

Bluffer’s Park Beach

If you’re wondering if your beach of choice is safe for swimming on a specific day, the status of the beach water is updated daily.

To see what beaches are safe, you can visit Toronto’s SwimSafe page for an up-to-date status of 10 beaches in the city.

With the exception of Centre Island Beach, all of the aforementioned beaches are safe for swimming as of June 12. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm daily.

With Ontario currently in Step 1 of its reopening plan, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Beachgoers are reminded to practice physical distancing and avoid crowding.