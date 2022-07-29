NewsWeather

Summer vibes: Toronto's August long weekend forecast promises a ton of sunny skies

Jul 29 2022, 4:34 pm
The August long weekend is almost here and Mother Nature has good news for all of us.

Environment Canada is calling for a weekend full of sunshine, starting Saturday with a high of 28°C.

Toronto long weekend forecast

Environment Canada

As the weekend progresses, so will the temperature, as daily highs will jump to 29°C on Sunday, and 30°C on Monday. 

As for the “feels like” temperatures, the Weather Network is calling for highs of up to 35°C this weekend, so don’t forget to lather on that sunscreen and keep cool. 

 

For those looking to attend festivals like OVO, Veld, and Taste of India, you can look forward to clear conditions well into Monday evening, with a 60% chance of showers on the radar. 

