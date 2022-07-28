8 last minute long weekend getaways within three hours of Toronto

If you haven’t made plans for the upcoming long weekend yet, don’t worry. We got you!

Sure, there are a ton of events from food festivals to stadium concerts happening in Toronto, but wouldn’t it be nice to escape the noise for a little bit?

Those looking for a little rest and relaxation (with a hint of exploration) this August long weekend need not venture far.

There are a lot of unique spots to check out. Best of all, they’re all within a few hours of Toronto.

Luxury glamping at Glen Oro Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Oro Farm (@glenorofarm)



Leave the noise behind and escape for a few nights at this gorgeous farm in Oro-Medonte, an almost two-hour drive from the city.

Guests can choose between a yurt or a transparent dome that’s perfect for stargazing at night. Both are equipped with the finest amenities including a king-sized bed, ensuite bathroom, and a kitchenette complete with all the essentials for a great campsite meal.

View rates and book a stay on their website.

The June Motel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The June (@thejunemotel)



Down for good vibes and great wine? A trip to Prince Edward County is a must. The town is bursting with innovative restaurants, breweries, wineries, and the finest cafes.

The June Motel (as seen on Netflix’s Motel Makeover), is just a 2.5-hour drive from downtown Toronto and is described as a “bohemian sanctuary” with a lobby bar and outdoor space where guests can eat, drink, and mingle.

View rates and book a stay on their website.

Everhill Farm

Outdoor enthusiasts can camp out on the picturesque river setting. Tents, cars and RVs up to 40 feet are welcome. Hiking, biking, wildlife watching, and fishing are just a few activities available on the grounds.

Book a spot on Hipcamp.

Magic Muskoka Cabin

If you want to go off the grid, this rustic cabin deep in the heart of Muskoka is the perfect spot. Just a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, the 22-acre property hosts five custom-designed cabins nestled among tall trees.

Nearby attractions include the Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve, and five serene lakes and beaches.

Book a stay on Hipcamp.

The Forest at Laurenwood Farm

If you want to spend the weekend with cute baby goats, it’ll only take an hour’s drive. Laurenwood Farm is a 100-acre livestock and organic produce farm with picturesque views, miles of wooded trails, and a beautiful little fish pond.

Nearby are several conservation areas and access to the Bruce Trail.

Book a stay on Hipcamp.

Water Front Retreat

To really be one with nature, you’ll have to drive 1.3 hours west towards Kitchener. Tons of campsites are available on the retreat near Woodside National Historic Site. Picnic tables, firepits, and firewood are available at each site, and the hosts, the Kubasseks, will even give you a dozen fresh farm eggs on the house!

Book a spot on Hipcamp.

Beamsville Airbnb with a view

If you’re in the mood to indulge in an afternoon of wine tasting, you can discover some superb locally made wine in Beamsville (a part of Lincoln) such as Thirty Bench, Fielding Estate, and Angel’s Gate.

There are a lot of nearby private rentals available on Airbnb, including this five-star “Barn on the Bench,” ideal for a couple.

Book a stay on Airbnb.

Whispering Springs wellness retreat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whispering Springs (@whispering_springs)

Ontario’s next best glamping retreat is in Grafton, just 90 minutes east of Toronto. Here, you can practice yoga, enjoy a relaxing massage, and soak in the pool or hot tub. A ton of fun activities are on site like volleyball and badminton.

Guests can sleep in chic safari tents, cozy cabins, or the popular treetop tents, complete with a kitchen, barbecue, outdoor shower, and private hot tub.

View rates and book a stay on their website.