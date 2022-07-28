Here's what's open and closed in Toronto this holiday long weekend

Start making plans because it’s going to be a long, glorious weekend as Torontonians celebrate the Civic Holiday this Monday, August 1.

As usual, government offices including Canada Post offices and City Hall will be closed, along with many businesses.

But if you’re looking for things to do (or simply running low on milk), here’s what’s open and closed this Civic Holiday long weekend.

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on Sunday service schedules but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not typically operate on Sundays will not run on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

Food Basics: All GTA locations, 8 am to 6 pm

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 24 hours; 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart: 703 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm; 388 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 389 Spadina Road, 7 am to 11 pm; 10 Queens Quay West, 7 am to midnight

Loblaws: 60 Carlton Street, 7 am to 10 pm

Metro: All GTA locations, 8 am to 6 pm

Pusateri’s: 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 8 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 8 pm; Saks Food Hall, Sherway Gardens, 9 am to 8 pm; Saks Food Hall, Toronto Eaton Centre, 176 Yonge Street, 9 am to 6 pm

Rabba: Various locations, open 24 hours

Pharmacies

Rexall: Various locations have different hours on Civic Holiday weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Civic Holiday weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

LCBO: Select LCBO stores will be closed. Customers are encouraged to check the store locator feature for their local store hours on lcbo.com or the mobile app. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets may observe their regular hours of business on the Civic Holiday.

Beer Store: 452 Bathurst Street, 11 am to 6 pm

Malls and attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 am to 4 pm

Bayview Village: Opens 10 am

Canada’s Wonderland: 10 am to 10 pm

CF Shops at Don Mills: 11 am to 6 pm

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 am to 7 pm

Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 am to 7 pm

Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm

Square One: 11 am to 6 pm

Vaughn Mills: 11 am to 7 pm

Wet’n’Wild: 11 am to 7 pm