Authentic eats and Bhangra beats: Taste of India is coming to Toronto this weekend

International festival season is in full swing in Toronto this summer, and the fifth annual Taste of India is the next to headline this weekend.

Kicking off on July 31, the festival with “the most diverse exhibition of culture, heritage, and culinary art” is coming back for some in-person fun and delicious eats.

It’ll be held at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, and last two days.

Visitors are welcome between noon and 10 pm on Sunday and Monday.

Over 100 authentic cuisines will be offered, alongside all-day stage entertainment and shopping, celebrating Indian culture. The event is free to the public, and you might want to put it in your calendar if you have a passion for authentic Indian dishes and snacks.

Expect classic dance performance on stage, bhangra beats, and captivating melodies by singers, flash mobs, and plenty of activities for little ones, too. There will also be a DJ present throughout the duration of the festival.

Over the course of the weekend, live raffles will take place for guests, with travel credit vouchers, dinner vouchers, and smartwatches up for grabs as prizes.

The heart of the city will be transformed into a cultural hub for the highly anticipated food fest. Are you ready for a weekend to remember?

Visit schoolofflavours.ca for more information.