6 of the best tennis courts in Toronto to play at this summer

Looking to be active and indulge in a hobby this summer? Toronto has no shortage of tennis courts, if you want to work on your serve and be the next Williams.
Tennis is the perfect sport for the summer season, and here are some of the best spots in Toronto where you can play.
Sir Winston Churchill Park
This community tennis centre offers 10 hard courts for public use and a midtown skyline view. Players of all levels are welcome to enjoy the facilities, including ten hard surface courts.
Location: 301 St Clair Avenue W
Hours: 9 am to 10 pm on weekdays | 9 am to 7 pm on weekends
Courts: 10
Marilyn Bell Park Tennis Court
View this post on Instagram
Marilyn Bell Park is located along Toronto’s Lakeshore, offering pristine skyline views and four asphalt courts that are available for daily use, seven days a week.
Location: 1275 Lake Shore Boulevard W
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Courts: 4
- You might also like:
- Top tee: These four Ontario spots are among the ten best golf courses in Canada
- “I’m so excited to be back”: Venus Williams will play in Toronto next month
- Williams highlights big names competing at National Bank Open in Toronto
Trinity Bellwoods Park
View this post on Instagram
Located in one of the city’s most popular parks are eight asphalt courts open seasonally from April 1 to October 31. You can even kill two birds with one stone and take your doggo out for that much-needed walk and playtime!
Location: 790 Queen Street W
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Courts: 8
High Park Tennis Courts
View this post on Instagram
Head over to High Park to play in one of six hard surface courts between April and October. If you come at the right time in May, you might even catch the infamous cherry blossoms.
Location: 300 Colborne Lodge Drive
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Courts: 6
Ramsden Park
View this post on Instagram
Ramsden Park is home to an extensive 12-court facility that is sure to have availability. Many courts around the city typically have a queue time to play, but fortunately, this isn’t one of them.
Location: 1020 Yonge Street
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Courts: 12
Riverdale Park East
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking for a park where you can not only play tennis but watch one of the more beautiful city skyline sunsets, Riverdale Park East is the one. The 7 outdoor asphalt courts remain lit until 11 pm, so you can play well into the night and enjoy some serious views.
Location: 550 Broadview Avenue
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Courts: 7