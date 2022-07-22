6 of the best tennis courts in Toronto to play at this summer

Looking to be active and indulge in a hobby this summer? Toronto has no shortage of tennis courts, if you want to work on your serve and be the next Williams.

Tennis is the perfect sport for the summer season, and here are some of the best spots in Toronto where you can play.

Sir Winston Churchill Park

This community tennis centre offers 10 hard courts for public use and a midtown skyline view. Players of all levels are welcome to enjoy the facilities, including ten hard surface courts.

Location: 301 St Clair Avenue W

Hours: 9 am to 10 pm on weekdays | 9 am to 7 pm on weekends

Courts: 10

Marilyn Bell Park Tennis Court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Fowler (@nfinteractive)



Marilyn Bell Park is located along Toronto’s Lakeshore, offering pristine skyline views and four asphalt courts that are available for daily use, seven days a week.

Location: 1275 Lake Shore Boulevard W

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Courts: 4

Trinity Bellwoods Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ouzo_the_beagle

Located in one of the city’s most popular parks are eight asphalt courts open seasonally from April 1 to October 31. You can even kill two birds with one stone and take your doggo out for that much-needed walk and playtime!

Location: 790 Queen Street W

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Courts: 8

High Park Tennis Courts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Carvalho Atkinson (@carolinayogalife)

Head over to High Park to play in one of six hard surface courts between April and October. If you come at the right time in May, you might even catch the infamous cherry blossoms.

Location: 300 Colborne Lodge Drive

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Courts: 6

Ramsden Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleber Machado (@cleberlimacls)

Ramsden Park is home to an extensive 12-court facility that is sure to have availability. Many courts around the city typically have a queue time to play, but fortunately, this isn’t one of them.

Location: 1020 Yonge Street

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Courts: 12

Riverdale Park East

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norm (@normyvision)

If you’re looking for a park where you can not only play tennis but watch one of the more beautiful city skyline sunsets, Riverdale Park East is the one. The 7 outdoor asphalt courts remain lit until 11 pm, so you can play well into the night and enjoy some serious views.

Location: 550 Broadview Avenue

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Courts: 7