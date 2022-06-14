With fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place, now’s the time to take that golf holiday that you’ve been postponing. And it’s just as well because Golf Digest has released its latest ranking of the best courses in all of Canada.

The number one spot for the second year goes to Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia but if you don’t feel like making the trip, here are the four Ontario spots that made it to the top ten.

What: At number two for the second year is The National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ontario. Developed by George Fazio and his nephew Tom, The National was designed to be ready to hold the US Open at a moment’s notice, so you can bet it’s extremely impressive.

Where: 134 Clubhouse Road, Woodbridge

What: Located in Etobicoke, St. George’s Golf and Country Club was designed to “stand the test of time.” In 2020, this 90-year-old club and course was ranked number 23 in the list of “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” by Golf Digest. The club also has a junior golf summer camp and coaching programs. St. George’s has retained its number three spot for the second year.

Where: 1668 Islington Avenue, Etobicoke

What: The course at Hamilton Golf and Country Club was designed by Harry Shapland Colt, the British architect known for courses like Royal Portrush and Muirfield. Courses run through valleys and the south course features magnificent greens and a clubhouse on top of the hill. Previously at number six, Hamilton dropped a few spots to number nine.

Where: 232 Golf Links Road, Ancaster

What: Retaining its number 10 spot on the list for the second year is Muskoka Bay Resort. Set against the Canadian Shield in Gravenhurst, it’s the perfect place for a day of golf. The course was designed by architect Doug Carrick and includes features such as elevation changes and rolling fairways to keep it “player friendly” but just challenging enough.

Where: 1217 North Muldrew Lake Road, Gravenhurst

Check here for other Ontario golf clubs that made it to the top 30.