Here's where you can find cherry blossoms in Toronto (MAP)

While High Park’s cherry blossoms are most well-known, there are a number of other spots in Toronto to get your fill of the gorgeous blooms.

Cherry blossom trees will begin to bloom in the coming weeks, and as any Torontonian knows, the High Park trees get a ton of visitors. If you want a potentially more quiet spot to visit, there are other trees planted around the city!

Whether you live in the east, west, north or on the island, there’s a cherry tree nearby! In total, there are 15 parks with cherry trees. There’s also an app you can download to help you locate exactly where the trees are in each park. The app is called What3words and you can download on your phone or check it out in your browser.

The City has a whole page dedicated to the cherry trees in the city. You can even take a virtual tour of the cherry trees in full bloom from the comfort of your own home!

Here’s where you can find cherry blossoms this spring: