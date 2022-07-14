Williams highlights big names competing at National Bank Open in Toronto

Serena Williams joins Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu at National Bank Open in Toronto

The National Bank Open won’t be short on elite women’s talent in its return from a three-year hiatus, welcoming Serena Williams and Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu among a host of elite tennis players set to take to the court in Toronto.

In all, 41 of the top 43-ranked players on the WTA Tour are on the entry list, including two-time Roland-Garros champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit, and Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

It's the moment you've all been waiting for: The player list presented by @bmwcanada for the #NBO22 is out! 41 of the world’s Top 43 players on the WTA Tour are coming, including the ENTIRE Top 30…. AND SERENA WILLIAMS! Check out the full list: 👇https://t.co/nNoirJlIs4 — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 14, 2022

The tournament will be held at Sobeys Stadium from August 6 to 14.

“When you read over that star-studded list, it’s hard not to get excited about the WTA Tour making its return to Sobeys Stadium,” Karl Hale, Tournament Director of the National Bank Open in Toronto, said in a release. “Not only is this one of the strongest, if not the strongest, player list we’ve ever submitted, but it’s also the first time since 2019 that the National Bank Open returns to full capacity.

“We’re thrilled that these players will have a chance to play in front of a packed house, and we’re even happier for our fans who will get to watch tennis’ very best at the 2022 edition of the National Bank Open.”

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. She finished runner-up to Andreescu in 2019.

Andreescu, ranked No. 51, finished as the runner-up in Bad Homburg Open last month and lost in the second round to Rybakina at Wimbledon.

Fernandez is the top-ranked Canadian player in the tournament at No. 15.

Toronto-born star Emma Raducanu, ranked No. 10, will also play at the National Bank Open, as will fan favourites Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

The full list of participants is available here.

The men’s lineup was also announced Thursday and will feature Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov back on the courts at IGA Stadium from August 5 to 14.

Sportsnet will provide English-language coverage of the 2022 National Bank Open, and TVA Sports is the official French-language broadcaster.