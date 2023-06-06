EventsConcerts

Iconic rock band Tool performing at Scotiabank Arena this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 6 2023, 5:20 pm
Iconic rock band Tool performing at Scotiabank Arena this fall
Tool (Travis Shinn/Live Nation)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Junction Pop-Up Music Series

Sat, June 3, 2:00pm

The Junction Pop-Up Music Series
13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Sun, June 18, 12:00pm

13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show
Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023

Fri, June 30, 6:30pm

Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Thu, July 6, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Toronto fans can see the band this fall.

Tool has announced concerts at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21 as part of its latest North American tour

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Montreal, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tool (@toolmusic)

Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout their extensive career. They have also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

Tool

When: November 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.