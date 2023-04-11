EventsConcerts

Legendary musician Sting is coming to Toronto with greatest hits tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 11 2023, 5:11 pm
Legendary musician Sting is coming to Toronto with greatest hits tour
Sting (Martin Kierszenbaum/Live Nation)
Get ready to walk in fields of gold, because one of the best-selling music artists of all time is coming to Toronto to play all his biggest hits.

Sting is bringing the My Songs World Tour to Budweiser Stage on Tuesday, September 5.

The legendary musician is also stopping in Vancouver on the first leg of the North American tour, and fans can get their tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STING (@theofficialsting)

Sting’s My Songs concert is a journey through the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most beloved songs, written as a solo artist and with The Police. Get ready to sing along to “Shape of My Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,”‘Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Desert Rose,” and more.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold over 100 million albums throughout his career and has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Sting has also been nominated four times for the Oscar for Best Original Song and has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble during his performance, and special Guest Joe Sumner has also been announced for the concert.

Sting

When: September 5, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 am

Daniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
