Lil Yachty is sailing into Toronto on his upcoming global tour

Hip-hop star Lil Yachty is embarking on a huge global tour to support his latest album, and he’s bringing the party to Toronto this fall.
The 25-year-old rapper is set to perform at History on Monday, October 2.
Lil Yachty has already had a busy 2023, releasing his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album, Let’s Start Here. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April where he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” off the album.
The Atlanta, Georgia, artist has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. The rapper has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am