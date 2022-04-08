A 420 bash in Toronto will help Canadians with cannabis convictions

Tokyo Smoke is hosting a 420 party this year, and proceeds from the event will help expunge Canadians’ non-violent cannabis convictions.

After two years of being unable to get together to hail the stoner’s holiday, the iconic holiday will be in-person this year! Tokyo Smoke will be throwing a party in celebration, and it will include DJs, performances, comedians and, of course, weed.

The event will be held at Airship 37 on Parliament Street. There’s no alcohol permitted at the event, but there will be a canna-bar by Bud Buffet. Of course, there will also be swag for days and giveaways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bud Buffet Toronto (@budbuffet)

The April 20 event will have performances by comedians Mike Rita and Friends, DJ BabyQ and Shaq Provo.

The event runs from 4 pm to 10 pm, and tickets go for $11.62. All proceeds from the event go to Pardons Canada to help expunge Canadians with non-violent cannabis convictions on their records.

When: April 20, 4 pm to 10 pm.

Where: 37 Parliament Street

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased here.