Events

A 420 bash in Toronto will help Canadians with cannabis convictions

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Apr 8 2022, 3:39 pm
A 420 bash in Toronto will help Canadians with cannabis convictions
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Spring Cottage Life Show 2022

Thu, April 7, 12:00pm

Spring Cottage Life Show 2022
Dino Park

Fri, April 15, 10:00am

Dino Park
Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Fri, April 22, 12:00pm

Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Tokyo Smoke is hosting a 420 party this year, and proceeds from the event will help expunge Canadians’ non-violent cannabis convictions.

After two years of being unable to get together to hail the stoner’s holiday, the iconic holiday will be in-person this year! Tokyo Smoke will be throwing a party in celebration, and it will include DJs, performances, comedians and, of course, weed.

The event will be held at Airship 37 on Parliament Street. There’s no alcohol permitted at the event, but there will be a canna-bar by Bud Buffet. Of course, there will also be swag for days and giveaways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bud Buffet Toronto (@budbuffet)

The April 20 event will have performances by comedians Mike Rita and Friends, DJ BabyQ and Shaq Provo.

The event runs from 4 pm to 10 pm, and tickets go for $11.62. All proceeds from the event go to Pardons Canada to help expunge Canadians with non-violent cannabis convictions on their records.

Tokyo Smoke Presents: 420 Celebration

When: April 20, 4 pm to 10 pm.
Where: 37 Parliament Street
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased here.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT