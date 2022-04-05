Tickets for Shawn Mendes' Toronto concert go on sale this week

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes will be performing for at Scotiabank Arena on July 31 as part of his Wonder World Tour.

With 86 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe, the Toronto native recently announced 13 additional shows in the US and Canada. The sale of additional tickets for existing tour dates has also been announced.

According to a press release, Mendes will be joined by artist Dermot Kennedy during the entire first leg of the North American portion of the tour, which includes his stop in Toronto.

Coming off the success of his 2020 album, Wonder, Mendes released the song “It’ll Be Okay” last fall. It currently has over 265 million streams. Most recently, the 23-year-old released the music video for his single “When You’re Gone.”

His most recent album, Wonder, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart in multiple worldwide markets, marking Mendes’ fourth straight #1 album. Since becoming a household name in 2017, Mendes has amassed 62 billion global streams and 10 billion video views.

Tickets for the added North American dates will be available via presales that begin Wednesday, April 6 at 10 am local time and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10 am local time.

The added tickets for all previously announced North American shows will be available on April 8 (time varies by market). For presale info, you can download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

When: July 31

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Online