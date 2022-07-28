Long weekend ahead in Toronto and looking for something to do? We’ve got you covered.

Check out a massive Caribbean carnival then get ready to party at an EDM festival at Downsview Park. If you’re looking to lounge in style, sip on some fancy cocktails at a new high-end bar.

Skip the takeout and head outside and take your pick from an Indian food festival, a food truck festival, or an outdoor food market. Or, you know, you could just go to all of them.

What: It’s been two years since the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and now it’s back in all its colourful glory. The highly anticipated Grande Parade celebrates its 55th anniversary with a “spectacular display of costumes, music, and culture.” It’s not a festival without food, so be sure to sample food and drinks from the Caribbean islands during the Carnival Flavours on Sunday.

When: Until July 31

Time: Thursday, 5 pm to 11:59 pm; Friday, 7 pm to midnight; Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 1 to 5 pm

Where: Various locations

Price: Check here for tickets and information

What: Follow the scent of delicious food to Woodbine Park for the Toronto Food Truck Festival, organized by Canadian Food Truck Festivals. Expect vegan, halal, and gluten-free options at this festival, as well as vendors like The Arepa Republic, The Smoke Stop, Choco Churros, and more.

When: July 29 to August 1

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 10 pm; Sunday noon to 8 pm; Monday noon to 8 pm

Where: Woodbine Park – 1695 Queen Street East

Price: Free admission

What: Comedian Patton Oswalt hits the road with his Who’s Ready to Laugh? tour. This weekend, he heads to Massey Hall for an evening of stand-up comedy and a lot of laughs.

When: July 30

Time: 7 pm

Where: Massey Hall – 178 Victoria Street

Price: From $59.65

What: It’s not a season of music festivals without VELD Music Festival, with headliners like Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Porter Robinson. Manila Gray and Waves are also on this year’s roster.

When: July 29 to 31

Time: Check here for details

Where: Downsview Park – 1-35 Carl Hall Road

Price: Three-day general admission $384.60

What: Expect authentic Indian cuisine, mouth-watering street food, flash mobs, live cooking, kid-friendly activities, and Bhangra beats during Taste of India. The food festival returns after two years and will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square.

When: July 31 to August 1

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square – 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free admission

What: In the mood for something fancy? Then head to Parc Ave, a sophisticated spot with an extensive cocktail selection. Try their summer drink menu which comprises 14 drinks that range from $24 to $135. Treat yourself!

Time: Wednesday and Thursday, 6 to 11 pm; Friday and Saturday, 6 pm to midnight

Where: Parc Ave – 265 Davenport Road

What: A massive open-air food market is finally in Toronto and we can assure you, you’ll want to go back for seconds. Smorgasburg will be serving up amazing eats for the next eight weeks so you can sample delicious dishes like Alma + Gil’s Taco de Canasta and Khao Se’s chicken noodles. Don’t forget to try the Earl Grey Brûlée from Butter and Spice Bakeshop.

When: Every Saturday until September 10

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street, on Toronto’s waterfront

What: Who needs massive speakers when you’ve got wireless headphones at the Silent Disco by Airmoves? Dance to a variety of genres from soca and dancehall to reggae.

When: July 29 to 31

Time: Friday, 8 to 11 pm; Saturday, 4 to 10 pm; Sunday, 4 to 10 pm

Where: South Lawn – 235 Queens Quay West

Price: Free