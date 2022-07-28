8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this long holiday weekend: July 28 to August 1
Long weekend ahead in Toronto and looking for something to do? We’ve got you covered.
Check out a massive Caribbean carnival then get ready to party at an EDM festival at Downsview Park. If you’re looking to lounge in style, sip on some fancy cocktails at a new high-end bar.
Skip the takeout and head outside and take your pick from an Indian food festival, a food truck festival, or an outdoor food market. Or, you know, you could just go to all of them.
Go to a weekend-long carnival
What: It’s been two years since the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and now it’s back in all its colourful glory. The highly anticipated Grande Parade celebrates its 55th anniversary with a “spectacular display of costumes, music, and culture.” It’s not a festival without food, so be sure to sample food and drinks from the Caribbean islands during the Carnival Flavours on Sunday.
When: Until July 31
Time: Thursday, 5 pm to 11:59 pm; Friday, 7 pm to midnight; Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 1 to 5 pm
Where: Various locations
Price: Check here for tickets and information
Eat your way through a food truck festival
What: Follow the scent of delicious food to Woodbine Park for the Toronto Food Truck Festival, organized by Canadian Food Truck Festivals. Expect vegan, halal, and gluten-free options at this festival, as well as vendors like The Arepa Republic, The Smoke Stop, Choco Churros, and more.
When: July 29 to August 1
Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 10 pm; Sunday noon to 8 pm; Monday noon to 8 pm
Where: Woodbine Park – 1695 Queen Street East
Price: Free admission
Go to a comedy show
What: Comedian Patton Oswalt hits the road with his Who’s Ready to Laugh? tour. This weekend, he heads to Massey Hall for an evening of stand-up comedy and a lot of laughs.
When: July 30
Time: 7 pm
Where: Massey Hall – 178 Victoria Street
Price: From $59.65
Party it up at an EDM festival
What: It’s not a season of music festivals without VELD Music Festival, with headliners like Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Porter Robinson. Manila Gray and Waves are also on this year’s roster.
When: July 29 to 31
Time: Check here for details
Where: Downsview Park – 1-35 Carl Hall Road
Price: Three-day general admission $384.60
Go to an Indian food fest
What: Expect authentic Indian cuisine, mouth-watering street food, flash mobs, live cooking, kid-friendly activities, and Bhangra beats during Taste of India. The food festival returns after two years and will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square.
When: July 31 to August 1
Time: Noon to 10 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square – 100 Queen Street West
Price: Free admission
Head to a new cocktail bar
What: In the mood for something fancy? Then head to Parc Ave, a sophisticated spot with an extensive cocktail selection. Try their summer drink menu which comprises 14 drinks that range from $24 to $135. Treat yourself!
Time: Wednesday and Thursday, 6 to 11 pm; Friday and Saturday, 6 pm to midnight
Where: Parc Ave – 265 Davenport Road
Take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure
What: A massive open-air food market is finally in Toronto and we can assure you, you’ll want to go back for seconds. Smorgasburg will be serving up amazing eats for the next eight weeks so you can sample delicious dishes like Alma + Gil’s Taco de Canasta and Khao Se’s chicken noodles. Don’t forget to try the Earl Grey Brûlée from Butter and Spice Bakeshop.
When: Every Saturday until September 10
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street, on Toronto’s waterfront
Dance the night away
What: Who needs massive speakers when you’ve got wireless headphones at the Silent Disco by Airmoves? Dance to a variety of genres from soca and dancehall to reggae.
When: July 29 to 31
Time: Friday, 8 to 11 pm; Saturday, 4 to 10 pm; Sunday, 4 to 10 pm
Where: South Lawn – 235 Queens Quay West
Price: Free