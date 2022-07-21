One of the trendiest neighbourhoods in Toronto just got a new cocktail bar and the drinks are unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Parc Ave is located on the second floor at 265 Davenport Road near Avenue Road. It’s a sophisticated spot with an extensive cocktail menu and dramatic cocktail preparation.

The floor is split into three sleek and warmly lit areas: The Ruby Bar, The Jade Room, and Gold Onyx Bar.

The summer drink menu, curated by notable Beverage Manager Ben Kingstone (Hotel X, Mother), features 14 trendy cocktails, ranging anywhere from $24 to $135.

The most expensive cocktail is the Sazerac: a cognac-based drink using Remy XO (a whole bottle goes for over $300, no big deal!), Michter’s US1 Sour Mash, Peychaud’s bitters, sugar syrup and caviar as garnish.

Another notable cocktail at Parc Ave is Permanent Vacation.

It’s made primarily with cucumber and basil Tromba Blanco and Sombra Mezcal. After adding a large ice cube to the glass, a hole is drilled through to hold the stem of a succulent plant. Talk about a presentation!

Kingstone tells Dished a new menu featuring seasonal ingredients will roll out sometime in the fall.

In addition to being a swanky spot for a nightcap, Parc Ave also doubles as a nightclub Friday and Saturday nights.

The whole place can accommodate 200 guests looking to unwind on one of the plush velvet booths or let loose on the dance floor.

So there you have it. Be sure to check out this bougie new spot the next time you’re in the neighbourhood!

Parc Ave

Address: 265 Davenport Road

Instagram