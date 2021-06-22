This new Toronto bar serves delicious boozy Ube drinks

The Port Light on Bloor is Toronto’s newest bar for the sweetest tropical cocktails, including the most eye-grabbing and deliciously rich, boozy Ube drink.

For Ube lovers, this might be the next best thing.

The sailor-themed bar patio is located at 946 Bloor Street West and opened last week. They offer an array of creative cocktails that are so extravagant, making it much more enjoyable to sip on.

The Ube cocktail, playfully called “Scube Ube Doo,” is made with Port Light’s in-house Ube cream and is blended with white rum, Amontillado Sherry, house Falernum, pineapple, and lime juice.

Think Piña Colada but made with the rich and bold flavours of Ube.

The Port Light on Bloor is the sister location to The Shameful Tiki Room, located at 1378 Queen Street West.

They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 pm to 11 pm and Friday through the weekend from 2 pm to 11 pm. First come, first serve.

Address: 946 Bloor Street West.

