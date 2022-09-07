News

"Left in the dust": TIFF ticketing system leaves fans outraged

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 7 2022, 2:44 pm
"Left in the dust": TIFF ticketing system leaves fans outraged
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

TIFF has made its grand return to Toronto this year, and with it, comes the return of all the hype and buzz. With a star-studded lineup of celebrities that stacks up with the best of them, naturally, fans have flocked to get their hands on tickets. 

However, it hasn’t been the experience that everyone had hoped for. Fans have been met with drastically long queues and left empty-handed in their attempts, as the system has been unforgiving, to say the least. 

The outrage has led fans, and even industry members, to take to social media to voice their frustration. 

 


With special events — including In Conversation with Taylor Swift — the TIFF system has been clogged by fanbases that have desperately made attempts to see their favourite artists. 

Taylor Swift fans even went as far as to purchase TIFF memberships just to secure advance tickets, and even so, they were unsuccessful. 

Amid the disappointment and anger from fans, TIFF officials have spoken out on Twitter. 

TIFF Press & Industry has now provided fans with new hope and a way of getting their hands on tickets.

If you are still experiencing issues, support is available at the Press & Industry Box Office at the TIFF Industry Centre or the call centre: 416-599-2033 or 1-888-258-8433.

For a list of the most buzzworthy films at TIFF this year, Daily Hive has you covered. 

May the odds be ever in your favour!
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.