TIFF has made its grand return to Toronto this year, and with it, comes the return of all the hype and buzz. With a star-studded lineup of celebrities that stacks up with the best of them, naturally, fans have flocked to get their hands on tickets.

However, it hasn’t been the experience that everyone had hoped for. Fans have been met with drastically long queues and left empty-handed in their attempts, as the system has been unforgiving, to say the least.

The outrage has led fans, and even industry members, to take to social media to voice their frustration.

I understand publicists and studios have their own prerogatives, but it’s still wild to see respected critics having to sit on hold and scrap for TIFF tickets just so they can, you know, do their jobs. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) September 6, 2022

The #TIFF22 mayhem continues today. Journalists and writers from across the GTA cried havoc when ticketing didn’t work all day yesterday.



This morning exchanges for vouchers (after we couldn’t get tickets!) aren’t working either.@TIFF_Industry: you need to fix this. Please. pic.twitter.com/Xg6Ch0jckU — Tyler Collins (@MrTyCollins) September 6, 2022

The five stages of #TIFF22 single ticket day grief:



1. denial that a film is off-sale

2. angry that you didn’t buy a package

3. bargaining with someone who got an extra ticket

4. depressed over not seeing the films you want

5. accepting that you’ll see it outside of TIFF — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) September 3, 2022

Alternatively, trying to buy TIFF tickets is like driving to Niagara on the QEW, in that, even once you think the worst is past, you’ll encounter new choke points in places you couldn’t possibly have guessed. — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) September 3, 2022



With special events — including In Conversation with Taylor Swift — the TIFF system has been clogged by fanbases that have desperately made attempts to see their favourite artists.

so let me get this straight… tiff announced a conversation with taylor swift event, allocates no tickets for general or insiders sale and barely any to members, sells out to contributors, and we’re all left in the dust 🧍‍♀️ — TATI’S HOPING FOR TIFF!! 🇨🇦🦎🧣🍉 (@darkbluetntv) September 5, 2022

Thanks TIFF for giving Taylor Swift, the biggest celebrity on the planet, the smallest venue and not leaving ANY TICKETS FOR FANS. 😭😭😭💔💔💔 — tesla🇨🇦 wants to go to TIFF 🥹🙏🏼✨🕯❤️ (@teslapurtell13) September 5, 2022

you said “taylor swift tiff tickets are sold out” and that made me want!!!! to!!!! die!!!! — sarah 🇨🇦 (@jumpthanfxll) September 3, 2022

Taylor Swift fans even went as far as to purchase TIFF memberships just to secure advance tickets, and even so, they were unsuccessful.



Amid the disappointment and anger from fans, TIFF officials have spoken out on Twitter.

We acknowledge that some press and industry guests have had issues checking out their advance tickets. Our team has developed a new solution using vouchers for those still trying to book their tickets. Please use the following steps. #TIFF22 — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 6, 2022

TIFF Press & Industry has now provided fans with new hope and a way of getting their hands on tickets.