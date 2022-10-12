Mark your calendar: Tickets for Hamilton go on sale in Toronto next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Toronto this winter, and tickets go on sale next month.

Mirvish has announced that tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical will go on sale on Monday, November 21 through mirvish.com. Tickets will also be available on the Mirvish app.

The production will run from February 22 to May 14, 2023, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The And Peggy company, one of three Hamilton companies touring North America, will be coming to perform. Exact show dates and times, along with additional ticket details, will be announced by Mirvish closer to the ticket on-sale date.

Hamilton first premiered in Toronto in February 2020, but what was supposed to have been a three-month run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to confirm the dates of Hamilton’s performances in Toronto,” said David Mirvish in a release. “We’ve all waited a long time for this return engagement.

“We had two entire years without any live theatre in Toronto, so to be able to welcome this show back is truly a very significant and meaningful announcement that speaks loudly of theatre’s triumphant reemergence from what has been called the ‘great intermission.'”

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway music.

The show has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With the book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It has won a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: February 22 to May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre – 300 King Street West, Toronto

Tickets: On sale Monday, November 21 through mirvish.com and on the Mirvish app.

With files from Zoe Demarco