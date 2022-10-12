A magical "Harry Potter" concert is coming to Toronto this December (VIDEO)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Wingardium Leviosa! The magic of Harry Potter is “slytherin” its way to Toronto this holiday season.

The epic Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two will come to life at Meridian Hall this December in the form of a magical concert put on by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO).

The final film will be displayed on a giant HD screen while the TSO plays every precious note of the movie’s score, created by notable composer Alexandre Desplat.

Concerts run from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3, and each show begins at 7:30 pm.

The performance is just under three hours long with one intermission as you watch the full film while a live symphony orchestra plays.

This is an all-ages event. Tickets start at $49.99 and go as high as $99.99.

The symphonic, cinematic adventure will take you back to all of the spells and alluring adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione that captivated us for so many years.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 In Concert



When: December 1 to December 3

Where: Meridian Hall at 1 Front Street East

Price: $49.99 to $99.99, available here