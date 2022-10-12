EventsConcerts

A magical "Harry Potter" concert is coming to Toronto this December (VIDEO)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 12 2022, 1:52 pm
A magical "Harry Potter" concert is coming to Toronto this December (VIDEO)
TO Live
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Wingardium Leviosa! The magic of Harry Potter is “slytherin” its way to Toronto this holiday season. 

The epic Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two will come to life at Meridian Hall this December in the form of a magical concert put on by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO). 

The final film will be displayed on a giant HD screen while the TSO plays every precious note of the movie’s score, created by notable composer Alexandre Desplat. 

Concerts run from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3, and each show begins at 7:30 pm. 

The performance is just under three hours long with one intermission as you watch the full film while a live symphony orchestra plays.

This is an all-ages event. Tickets start at $49.99 and go as high as $99.99. 

The symphonic, cinematic adventure will take you back to all of the spells and alluring adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione that captivated us for so many years. 

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 In Concert

When: December 1 to December 3
Where: Meridian Hall at 1 Front Street East
Price: $49.99 to $99.99, available here

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.