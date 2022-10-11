The epic WinterFest returns to Canada's Wonderland next month (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Even though Halloween is just around the corner, Canada’s Wonderland is already preparing for the holidays.

Starting November 18 and running until December 31, Canada’s favourite theme park is set to transform into a “magical, winter wonderland.”

The immersive holiday experience, WinterFest, will feature ice skating on Snow Flake Lake, a dozen live shows and entertainment, millions of illuminating lights, and hundreds of sparkling Christmas trees.

The one-of-a-kind holiday event is the perfect outing to make holiday memories and includes festive foods, larger-than-life themed areas, seasonal merchandise, and all of the things that make the holidays endearing.

You can grab a ticket for just $29.99 online. Gold or Platinum season pass holders can bring a friend at a discounted price of just $24.99.

For those looking to skate, you can book your 30-minute time slot in advance online, for as little as $10, or $15 if you need to rent skates. Sessions are booked on a first-come-first-served basis.

A cookie decorating experience is also featured, as you get to stop by Mrs. Claus’ kitchen in Elf Village to decorate your own box and make four large sugar cookies with all of your favourite toppings.

This extravagant winter wonderland is the perfect way to usher in the holiday season early, whether it’s a night out with the family or even a first date.

When: November 18 to December 31, 2022

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Price: $24.99 and up, available online