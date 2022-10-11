EventsWinter

The epic WinterFest returns to Canada's Wonderland next month (PHOTOS)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
Oct 11 2022, 7:35 pm
The epic WinterFest returns to Canada's Wonderland next month (PHOTOS)
Canada's Wonderland
Even though Halloween is just around the corner, Canada’s Wonderland is already preparing for the holidays.

Starting November 18 and running until December 31, Canada’s favourite theme park is set to transform into a “magical, winter wonderland.” 

The immersive holiday experience, WinterFest, will feature ice skating on Snow Flake Lake, a dozen live shows and entertainment, millions of illuminating lights, and hundreds of sparkling Christmas trees. 

canada's wonderland winterfest

Canada’s Wonderland

The one-of-a-kind holiday event is the perfect outing to make holiday memories and includes festive foods, larger-than-life themed areas, seasonal merchandise, and all of the things that make the holidays endearing. 

You can grab a ticket for just $29.99 online. Gold or Platinum season pass holders can bring a friend at a discounted price of just $24.99.

canada's wonderland winterfest

Canada’s Wonderland

For those looking to skate, you can book your 30-minute time slot in advance online, for as little as $10, or $15 if you need to rent skates. Sessions are booked on a first-come-first-served basis. 

canada's wonderland winterfest

Canada’s Wonderland

A cookie decorating experience is also featured, as you get to stop by Mrs. Claus’ kitchen in Elf Village to decorate your own box and make four large sugar cookies with all of your favourite toppings. 

This extravagant winter wonderland is the perfect way to usher in the holiday season early, whether it’s a night out with the family or even a first date. 

Canada’s Wonderland WinterFest

When: November 18 to December 31, 2022
Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan
Price: $24.99 and up, available online

