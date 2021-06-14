Heavy rain and risk of thunderstorms expected for Toronto

It’s raining, it’s pouring and it’s expected to last all day in Toronto. Monday’s weather forecast calls for a rainy day and the risk of thunderstorms.

Staying indoors might sound a bit more appealing as rainy weather is expected to loom over Toronto for the majority of the day.

According to The Weather Network, in a more detailed look, some downpour is expected in the morning hours, which at times could be heavy.

It isn’t until about 1 pm where the rain is expected to disperse for a moment and a mix of sun and clouds take over.

Rain is expected to last into the evening and the risk of thunderstorms around 4 pm and 5 pm, according to The Weather Network.

For the rest of the week, rest assured that the rain isn’t expected to last and sunny skies are expected Tuesday to Thursday.

As for the weekend, it looks like it’s about to be rainy.