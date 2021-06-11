NewsHumour & WeirdPeopleCoronavirus

Get excited: Dollarama is finally selling non-essential items again

Negin Nia
Negin Nia
Jun 11 2021, 10:35 am
Dollarama/Shutterstock

Attention all Dollarama-lovers, as of today, all shoppers in Toronto can grab their favourite non-essential items off the shelves.

Ontario has officially entered Step 1 of its reopening plan, and that means non-essential retail stores are permitted to open at 15% capacity, with no restrictions on the items that can be sold.

Previous restrictions under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order only permitted the purchase of “essential” items in stores like Dollarama, and many customers were upset.

This included grocery items, pet care supplies, household cleaning supplies, pharmaceutical items, healthcare items, and personal care items.

Many argued that the items listed as “non-essential,” such as kitchen, school and bathroom supplies, are essential for many low-income individuals and families.

Now, with Ontario entering Step 1, people have been celebrating Dollarama’s full-stock opening on social media.

Toronto residents are so excited that #Dollarama is even trending on Twitter.

It’s the little things in life, right?

The reopening of stores such as Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense, which have been closed and did not offer curbside pick-up or online shopping, has also been eagerly anticipated by many people in Ontario.

