This Toronto home has two rooftop patios and a two-storey fireplace

Imagine getting home from a long day out and about in Toronto, walking into your house and being greeted by a stunning two-storey fireplace. Well, the buyer of this stand-out home will get to do just that.

Located at 59 Grange Avenue in Toronto’s Chinatown neighbourhood, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $2,650,000.

The home has just about everything you could want in a luxury Toronto property, including a large kitchen, tons of windows, a finished basement (which also has its own fireplace), and luxurious bathrooms.

“[It’s] just a remarkable property overall,” listing agent Jay Fleming told Daily Hive. “When you walk in the front door you are greeted with a very contemporary design with a splash of modern chic farmhouse vibe.”

But the best part of all is all of the outdoor space. Not only does the house have a backyard, but it has two (yes, two) rooftop patios.

The property last sold in 2006 for just under $340,000, but the existing house was torn down and this one was built.

“The seller rebuilt this home about 10 years ago literally from a new foundation all the way up,” Fleming said. “Over engineered and over built, all concrete and steel construction, and managed to get about 3,200 sq ft of interior space.”

Fleming says that the price of the home is in line with the current market in the neighbourhood. They will be accepting offers next week and are expecting to have multiple homebuyers looking to snag the property.