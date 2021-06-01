Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This Toronto semi-detached just sold for $502,500 over the asking price

Jun 1 2021, 12:12 pm
The Toronto market doesn’t appear to be significantly slowing down any time soon, and this semi-detached house in York just sold for a whopping $502,500 over the asking price.

Located at 84 Earlscourt Avenue, the Toronto semi-detached was originally listed for $1,099,000 on May 21 and sold well over asking nine days later for $1,601,500.

This wasn’t the first time the house was listed recently, either. The owners put it up for sale back in March with an asking price of $1,499,000. When it didn’t sell after 15 days, it was removed and then re-listed last month.

The Toronto home has a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and, from the listing, appears to be divided into separate units, with three different kitchens pictured.

The listing brokerage did not respond to request for comment.

The house’s bedrooms appear spacious, and it even has a finished basement and a second-story balcony that the new owners will be able to enjoy.

According to the listing, there is a main part of the house which has 1,561 sq ft of above-grade living space, plus a one-bedroom loft with an additional 815 sq ft. The home also comes with three parking spaces.

