8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: June 9 to 12

There’s a dizzying array of things to do in Toronto this weekend.

First up is a swanky sports-themed gala on Friday where you can meet a bunch of sports personalities. There’s also a new exhibit at the ROM where you can check out magical creatures from Fantastic Beasts.

Then show off your pup during a pup pride parade and head to the outlets for some amazing deals this weekend. And since you deserve some R&R, head to a water park and slowly float along a lazy river.

What: Follow in the footsteps of Fantastic Beasts’ magi-zoologist Newt Scamander and marvel at the magical creatures on display at the ROM’s latest exhibit. Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature will explore the natural wonders of the animal world that inspired the creatures in the movie. The exhibit will include real animal specimens (with the fictional counterparts), as well as digital installations, costumes, and props from the movies.

When: June 11 to January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Price: Buy your tickets here

What: Attend the All-Star Gala in Support of SickKids, which takes place this Friday. The theme this year is the Olympic Games so expect to rub shoulders with popular sports and sports media personalities. There will be music, live performances, an open bar, and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards research and care at the Hospital for Sick Children.

When: June 10

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Toronto Event Centre, 15 Saskatchewan Road

Price: $125

What: Wet’n’Wild is finally open for the season! The 45-acre Brampton park boasts near-vertical chutes for the thrill-seekers and a popular lazy river for the chill seekers. There’s also a water playground for kids, as well as a bunch of family-friendly rides like the Krazy Kanuck.

When: Opens June 11

Time: Check here for days and hours of operation

Where: Wet’n’Wild, 7855 Finch Avenue West, Brampton

Price: Weekday ticket $44.95, any day ticket $49.95. But passes here

What: Strut your pride with your pooch during the Pup Pride: March n’ Market. Organized by rescue-based organization Save Our Scruff, the parade goes through Trinity-Bellwoods Park towards a market filled with goodies from queer-led brands. The parade will then head to Sotto Voce at 595 College Street.

When: June 12

Time: 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Trinity-Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen Street West

What: Luminato Festival is transforming Yonge-Dundas into a concert space with live performances by the Molinari Quartet, The Heavyweights Brass Band, and the Queer Songbook Youth Orchestra. Don’t miss this weekend’s eco-fair and climate change discussion with Dr. Pamela Palmater and Dr. David Suzuki.

When: June 9 to 12

Time: Thursday 9 pm, Friday 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 2 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free

What: Make sure that your summer look is on point because Toronto Premium Outlets is celebrating National Outlet Shopping Day (who knew it was a thing?) with amazing deals like 50% off at Broadway Fashion and 70% off at Max Mara. Expect major discounts and surprise offers at the mall, which features over 130 stores.

When: June 11 to 12

Time: Saturday 9:30 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Toronto Premium Outlets, 13850 Steeles Avenue West, Halton Hills

What: Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access is a walk-through documentary at Casa Loma narrated by Princess Diana’s photographer, Anwar Hussein. The exhibit, which has recently been extended until June 26, features four decades’ worth of photos by Hussein and his sons Samir and Zak, as well as touching stories that the family of photographers has witnessed both in public and private moments.

When: Until June 26

Time: Slots available from 5 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Dine on authentic Egyptian cuisine at Pharoah’s Den, previously a take-out-only spot. Now open within Papyrus Restaurant, you can sip cocktails like Cleopatra Dream and sample plates like ful and tameya, as well as koshari, a popular street food.

Time: Sunday to Thursday 4 pm to 9 pm, Friday 12 pm to 9:30 pm, Saturday 4 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Pharoah’s Den, 337 Danforth Avenue