There’s a new restaurant on Toronto’s Danforth and it’s just opened its indoor dining space for guests to enjoy authentic Egyptian cuisine.

Step inside the Pharoah’s Den within Papyrus Restaurant at 337 Danforth Avenue. The Egyptian restaurant opened during the pandemic and operated as a take-out-only space.

Papyrus is now welcoming guests indoors to enjoy an intimate dining experience in a small yet comforting space.

Start your night with one of its many delicious drinks like Cleopatra Dream, a red wine-based, hibiscus-iced tea-infused cocktail.

As you sip on the flavourful drinks, try their Dokka — a mixture of seeds, including sesame, coriander, cumin, and more.

Dip the bread in olive oil then into the Dokka. It may be intimidating to try for some but it’s a great starter and tastes great too. This plate comes with a variety of dips including hummus and sliced pickles.

Other plates include Ful and Tameya — a deeply-flavoured bean dish made with fava beans and seasoned with fresh lemons, limes, olive oil, aromatic spices, and a mixture of vegetables and tehina.

Tameya is made from shelled fava beans and ground with fresh herbs and fried.

As for a main, try the Koshari — a sought-out Egyptian street food plate that definitely packs some serious flavour.

It’s layered with rice, lentils, pasta, tomato sauce, caramelized onions and garnish. Pick your spice level and add some garlic drizzle on top.

Now for dessert, its menu has a ton of offerings including Bird Nest Konafa stuffed with pistachios, Cheese Konafa, Saffron Rosewater ice cream, and Mastic Ice Cream with Pistachios. There’s a lot to try and enjoy.

Papyrus Restaurant is a delightful spot worth checking out if you seek to expand your palette. Its full menu can be viewed here.

Papyrus Restaurant

Address: 337 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 647-352-3878

Facebook | Website