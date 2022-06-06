Events

Kevin Hart is bringing his stand-up to Toronto this year

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 6 2022, 6:20 pm
Kevin Hart is bringing his stand-up to Toronto this year
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sandra Ainsley Gallery presents Tim Tate and Michael Janis

Fri, June 3, 11:00am

Sandra Ainsley Gallery presents Tim Tate and Michael Janis
ZWILLING Warehouse Sale

Sat, June 4, 10:00am

ZWILLING Warehouse Sale
State of the Union: Voices of Change

Thu, June 16, 7:00pm

State of the Union: Voices of Change

One of comedy’s biggest (metaphorically speaking) stars is bringing the jokes to Toronto this year.

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check 2022 tour just added new dates, including Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

Hart will perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, October 29.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)


He’ll play Vancouver later in the season, dropping by for a show on Friday, December 9 at Rogers Arena.

The tour has 70 dates in total, with 19 newly added shows in North America. Hart’s shows for this tour are “phone-free” experiences and you’ll have to put your phone in a magnetized Yondr pouch during the event.

Tickets for the Toronto and Vancouver shows will go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 am local time.

While you might recognize Hart from the big screen, in movies like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and the forthcoming The Man from Toronto – Hart is no stranger to stand-up.

He even recently sold out the Crpyto.com Arena as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

If you want a chance to laugh in person with Hart, then you’ll want to grab tickets when they go on sale in a few days. Check here for information.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.